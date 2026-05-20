Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Tuesday's trading session higher by 46.18 points, or 0.45%, to settle at 10,418.28 points.

A total of 155,498,685 shares were traded during the session, with turnover reaching QR 396,982,271.767 through 23,349 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 42 companies advanced during the session, while shares of 6 companies declined and 6 others closed unchanged.

Market capitalization at the end of the session increased to QR 622,803,213,207.874, compared to QR 619,536,567,726.968 in the previous trading session.

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