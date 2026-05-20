DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has issued a marine warning for Wednesday, forecasting strong winds and high seas offshore from noon, along with strong winds during the daytime inshore. The warning is expected to remain in effect through the weekend.

According to the daily weather report, the country will be affected by fresh to strong northwesterly winds during the day, which may cause blowing dust and reduced horizontal visibility in some areas.

Inshore conditions until 6:00 pm are expected to be hot during the day with slight to blowing dust, becoming moderate at night. Offshore conditions are forecast to remain fine.

Winds inshore will start as southwesterly at less than 10 knots before shifting to northwesterly at 12–22 knots, gusting up to 30 knots during the daytime. Offshore winds will be southwesterly at 7–17 knots, becoming northwesterly at 12–22 knots and gusting to 32 knots from noon.

Wave heights along the coast will range from 1 to 3 feet, increasing to around 5 feet by midday. Offshore waves are expected to rise from 2–4 feet to between 4 and 10 feet by midday.

Horizontal visibility along the coast will range between 4 and 9 kilometres, dropping to 3 kilometres or less in some areas due to blowing dust. Offshore visibility will range from 5 to 9 kilometres.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 39°C. Authorities have advised the public, particularly seafarers, to take necessary precautions amid the strong winds and rough sea conditions.

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