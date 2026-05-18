DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has warned of strong winds and high seas offshore on Monday.

In its daily weather report, the department said inshore conditions until 6pm will be relatively hot to hot during the daytime, with the highest temperature in Doha expected to reach 36°C. Offshore areas are forecast to remain fine.

Winds inshore will be northwesterly at 07–17 KT, gusting up to 27 KT during the day. Offshore winds will be northwesterly at 10–20 KT, with gusts reaching 27 KT at times.

Sea conditions inshore will range from 2–4 FT, rising to 5 FT at times, while offshore seas are expected to be rougher at 3–6 FT, rising to 8 FT at times.

Visibility both inshore and offshore will range between 5–9 KM.

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