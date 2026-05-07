DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has forecast hot daytime conditions inshore until 6pm on Thursday, accompanied by slight dust in some areas and intermittent cloud cover. Offshore conditions are expected to be hazy at first, with clouds appearing at times.

A marine warning has been issued due to strong winds and high seas, with wave heights ranging from 3 to 7 feet, rising to 10 feet at times.

Winds inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 6–16 knots, gusting up to 25 knots at times. Offshore winds will be northwesterly at 12–20 knots, also gusting to 25 knots.

Sea conditions inshore are expected to range between 2 and 4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times, while offshore seas will range between 4 and 6 feet, rising to 8 feet at times.

Visibility inshore will range between 4 and 9 kilometres, and offshore between 5 and 9 kilometres.

The highest expected temperature in Doha is 39°C.

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