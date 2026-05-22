DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has warned of strong winds and high seas offshore from Friday afternoon onward.

In its daily weather report, the department said inshore conditions until 6pm on Friday will be hot and slightly dusty during the daytime, while offshore conditions are expected to remain fine initially.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 40 degrees Celsius.

Winds inshore will be southwesterly at first, shifting to northwesterly to northeasterly at speeds ranging from 6 to 16 knots, with gusts reaching up to 26 knots during the day.

Offshore, winds will be southeasterly to southwesterly at 5 to 15 knots, becoming northwesterly by the afternoon at 15 to 20 knots with gusts of up to 26 knots.

Sea conditions inshore will range between 1 and 2 feet, rising to 5 feet by the afternoon. Offshore seas are expected to range from 2 to 4 feet initially, increasing to between 4 and 8 feet later in the day.

Visibility inshore will range from 4 to 9km, while offshore visibility is expected to be between 5 and 9km.

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