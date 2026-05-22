Muscat --- The official price of Oman crude oil for July deliverytoday recorded USD 102.95 per barrel.

Today’s price reflects a decrease of USD 3.01 compared to yesterday’s (Wednesday)closing price of USD 105.96.

Itis worth noting that the monthly average price of Oman crude oil for Maydelivery stood at USD 124.05 per barrel, marking an increase of USD 55.90compared to the April delivery price.

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