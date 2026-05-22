MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has better potential to convert EV chargers in to solar, thus saving electricity while utilising the available solar energy, according to an expert.

Speaking to the Observer, Ryan Clarkson, Product Manager of UK-based lighting solutions, Luceco, said that future infrastructure developments are expected to increasingly adopt integrated technologies that combine lighting, energy efficiency, smart connectivity and sustainable mobility solutions.

“The concept of merging solar energy, which is free to air with the future cars, is designed to support public spaces, commercial developments, smart city projects, hospitality environments, and future urban infrastructure while maximising space efficiency and functionality. The charger will also incorporate smart features such as connectivity, intelligent controls, payment options and scalable infrastructure capability.”

The seminar titled ‘Future Infrastructure Trends Highlight Integrated Lighting and EV Charging Solutions in Oman’ was held recently to highlight several technologies that are expected to influence future projects, including smart lighting systems and controls, solar-powered lighting solutions, integrated EV charging lighting systems, data centre lighting applications, underfloor cable management solutions and energy-efficient and sustainable infrastructure systems.

"The future of lighting extends beyond illumination; smart technologies, solar-powered systems, integrated EV charging solutions, data centre applications, and intelligent infrastructure are becoming increasingly important in creating connected and efficient environments. Our focus remains on delivering innovative technologies that address the evolving requirements of future developments," Ryan said.

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