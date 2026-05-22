Toyota Egypt Group has officially entered the electric vehicle (EV) market in Egypt for the first time with the launch of two new models: the Toyota bZ4X and the Lexus RZ.

The introduction of the vehicles, announced during an event at the Grand Egyptian Museum, aligns with the state’s emissions reduction targets and marks a new sector for the company after 45 years of domestic operations.

Ahmed Monsef, CEO of Toyota Egypt Group, stated: “We feel great pride in announcing the official entry of our Group into the electric vehicle sector in Egypt, through two models that represent the pinnacle of development from Toyota and Lexus. What distinguishes this launch is its full reliance on authentic Japanese ‘Know-How’, which is the cornerstone that makes our electric vehicles a unique model in precision, quality, and technological innovation. Our historical leadership of more than 45 years is today further strengthened by presenting future solutions that reflect the excellence of Japanese engineering and its ability to set new standards of distinction in the Egyptian market.”

Fumio Iwai, Ambassador of Japan to Egypt, expressed: “The relationship between Japan and Egypt is built on a long history of friendship and cooperation based on mutual respect and a shared vision for progress and innovation. Over the years, we have witnessed numerous examples of this fruitful cooperation across various fields, from major cultural and developmental projects to technology, industry, and sustainability. Today, the launch of these electric models from the heart of the Grand Egyptian Museum stands as a symbol embodying this intersection between the greatness of history and the vision of the future. We value the role played by Toyota Egypt Group in providing advanced and sustainable mobility solutions to the Egyptian market, reflecting the Japanese philosophy based on continuous improvement and innovation.”

Powertrain and Battery System

Both the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ are built on the global e-TNGA platform and feature battery systems manufactured in Japan.

Toyota bZ4X

The Toyota bZ4X is available in two grades: the Sport FWD (Front-Wheel Drive) and the Premier AWD (All-Wheel Drive). Both grades utilise a 73 kWh battery manufactured in Japan through a collaboration between Toyota and Panasonic.

The model supports DC fast charging in 30 minutes, while charging from 20% to 80% takes approximately four and a half hours. It offers a driving range of up to 567 km (WLTP standard). According to the company, real-world testing has shown the vehicle achieves a range close to the declared divs.

Performance specifications include:

Sport FWD: Features a motor generating 224 horsepower (HP) and 268.6 Nm of torque, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. It is equipped with 18-inch wheels.

Premier AWD: Delivers a total power of 343 HP through a front motor generating 268.6 Nm and a rear motor generating 169.8 Nm, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. It is equipped with 20-inch wheels.

The vehicle includes the X-MODE system for unpaved roads, featuring Multi-Terrain Select and GRIP Control Mode. Safety features include the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite, which comprises advanced driver assistance and braking systems. Toyota provides a guarantee that battery efficiency will be maintained at no less than 70% after 10 years of use.

Lexus RZ

The Lexus RZ is offered in two grades: the Executive e350 (FWD) and the F Sport e550 (AWD). It is powered by a 77 kWh Japanese battery. The model supports AC charging up to 22 kW, enabling a home charging time of approximately three hours, while DC fast charging requires about 30 minutes.

Performance and range specifications include:

Executive e350 (FWD): Delivers 224 HP with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds, and a WLTP driving range of 508 km.

F Sport e550 (AWD): Delivers 408 HP with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, and a WLTP driving range of 450 km.

The AWD version features Steer-by-Wire technology with a Yoke-style steering wheel, Interactive Manual Drive for simulated manual gear shifting via paddle controls, and the DIRECT4 system for intelligent torque distribution. The F Sport grade is equipped with 20-inch wheels and wider rear tyres for improved stability.

Interior features include leather and Alcantara materials, a Dynamic Ambient Light system, a 14-inch main display, and a 3D Digital Panoramic Monitor System. Safety is managed through the Lexus Safety Sense 3+ suite, which is designed to reduce driver fatigue and includes:

Lane Tracing Assist

Lane Departure Alert

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Adaptive High Beam System (AHS)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Safe Exit Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Pre-Collision System (PCS)

Emergency Equipment and Service

The new models are equipped with a tyre repair kit (including an air compressor and emergency sealant) alongside Type 2 and Type 1 chargers. A home charger unit is currently included with the vehicles for a limited time.

Toyota Egypt Group provides an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty on the battery, electric motors, and main power unit for both brands. An additional 5-year or 150,000 km warranty is provided for the remaining vehicle components.

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