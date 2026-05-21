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Saudi-listed Intelligent Oud for Trading Company (iOud) has raised SAR 50 million ($13.32 million) in its latest sukuk issuance.
The Series 1 offering under the company’s SAR 300 million sukuk programme, saw exceptionally high demand with a subscription coverage of 179.35%.
Structured using an Islamic finance Mudaraba/Murabaha format, the sukuk offers a fixed return rate of 10.5% per annum, to be paid out to investors semi-annually.
The issuance was subscribed to by institutional, qualified and retail investors.
(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com