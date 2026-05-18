DUBAI - Dubai Holding Real Estate has entered into a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to expand access to Sharia-compliant home financing solutions for eligible customers across Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties.

The partnership introduces a comprehensive Sharia-compliant dual-track financing framework for both off-plan and completed (handover) properties, offering customers a seamless, end-to-end homeownership journey. Tailored home finances are available for qualifying off-plan properties and for completed units.

The agreement builds on Dubai Holding Real Estate’s expanding suite of customer financing solutions across its consumer-facing brands, including Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties.

“Our partnership with ADIB is another important step in expanding access to structured home financing across our residential portfolio," said Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate. "By enabling eligible customers to access Sharia-compliant solutions across both off-plan and completed properties, we are creating clearer pathways to ownership and strengthening confidence at each stage of the customer journey."

It also reflects the important role that developer-bank partnerships can play in supporting Dubai’s continued growth as one of the world’s most attractive cities to live, invest and own a home," he added.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said, “By supporting both off-plan and completed home purchases, we are helping more customers access structured and flexible home financing solutions, while contributing to the continued development of the UAE’s dynamic real estate sector.”