Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued Royal Decree No 56/2026 on Wednesday promulgating the Real Estate Register Law following presentation of the same before the Council of Oman. It reads as follows:

Article 1 stipulates that the provisions of the Real Estate Register Law attached to this decree will be enforced.

Article 2 states that the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning will issue the Executive Regulation of the law attached to this decree, as well as the decisions necessary for the implementation of its provisions. Till such a time, the existing regulations and decisions will continue to be enforced without prejudice to the provisions of this law.

Article 3 cancels the Real Estate Register System promulgated by Royal Decree No 2/98, as well as all that contradicts the attached law or contravenes its provisions.

Article 4 states that this decree will be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its publication.