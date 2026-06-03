Relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Italian Republic continue to advance under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries, reflecting the convergence of their views on current regional and global issues, their joint efforts to promote international security and stability, and their close cooperation across all fields.

UAE-Italian relations draw strength from a historic partnership dating back to 1971, supported and closely followed by the leadership of both countries, which remains committed to elevating ties to unprecedented levels based on solid foundations of shared visions and mutual interests that ensure their continued growth and development.

In this context, Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, praised the significant achievements made by both countries throughout their partnership, noting substantial progress in political, economic, investment, trade, tourism and strategic cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion of Italy’s National Day, Ambassador Fanara said that 2026 represents a historic year in bilateral relations, which have continued to deepen and flourish despite uncertainty in the international landscape. He noted that this year witnessed the official visit of President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic to the UAE, marking the first official visit by an Italian Head of State to the Emirates.

He added that President Mattarella’s visit came just one year after the first official visit by a UAE President to Italy, underscoring the exceptional level of trust, mutual respect and political maturity that characterises bilateral relations today.

The ambassador stressed that true friends stand by one another in difficult times. In this regard, he said Italy firmly supported the UAE during the Iranian attacks against the country, conveying an immediate message of solidarity and tangible closeness.

He noted that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was the first leader from a G7/G20 country to visit the UAE during the crisis, reflecting Italy’s unwavering commitment to its partnership with the Emirates.

Ambassador Fanara also expressed gratitude to the UAE for its assistance in helping more than 10,000 stranded Italian tourists return home within just one week of the attacks. He added that the Italian Embassy in Abu Dhabi remained fully operational throughout the period, continuing to support Italian citizens and businesses that chose to remain in the UAE.

Turning to economic relations, the ambassador highlighted the strength and resilience of bilateral ties, noting that Italian investments in the UAE continue to grow significantly. Around 600 Italian companies currently operate across the UAE in sectors including oil and gas, engineering, infrastructure, legal services and professional consultancy.

He also pointed to the rapid growth of Emirati investment in Italy, particularly following the UAE’s 2025 announcement of a landmark US$40 billion investment commitment across several strategic sectors in Italy. These commitments, he said, are already beginning to bear fruit, particularly in artificial intelligence and infrastructure.

Among the most prominent projects is Khazna’s planned development of a data centre in Lombardy.

The ambassador praised the strong growth in trade relations between Italy and the UAE. At the end of 2021, Italian exports to the UAE stood at €4.8 billion. Upon his arrival in the UAE, he set an ambitious target of doubling that figure. Over the past four years, exports have nearly doubled, reaching €9.5 billion last year.

He noted that Italian exports to the UAE increased by 7.8 percent in January 2026 and by 20.5 percent in February compared with the corresponding months of 2025.

Ambassador Fanara commended the UAE Government’s considerable efforts and swift, practical and effective response to emerging challenges. He highlighted the strengthening of operations at Khor Fakkan and Fujairah ports, while new green corridors with Oman helped sustain trade flows despite increased transportation costs and longer shipping times.

The Italian ambassador also highlighted the significant development of cultural relations between the UAE and Italy in recent years, noting that both countries share a longstanding entrepreneurial spirit shaped by centuries of trade, innovation and cultural exchange.

He said Italy’s contribution is clearly visible in the UAE’s urban landscape, with Italian architects, designers and construction companies playing roles in some of the country’s most iconic projects, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace and Dubai International Airport.

Cultural and educational cooperation is reflected in several initiatives, including the Italian Cultural Institute established in Abu Dhabi in 2021, the first of its kind in the Gulf region. Italy also maintains a strong presence at UAE book fairs and other cultural events, while Emirati participation in cultural and artistic events across Italy continues to grow.

Italian language and culture are taught at several prestigious universities and schools in the UAE. In addition, honorary doctorates have been awarded by leading Italian universities to prominent Emirati cultural figures in recognition of their contributions to urban development. The two countries also cooperate on archaeological missions and heritage preservation projects.