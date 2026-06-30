RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has announced the issuance of a decision by the Minister of Finance to extend the initiative for waiving fines and financial penalties for taxpayers subject to all tax systems for an additional six months, effective from July 1, 2026.

ZATCA explained that the initiative provides exemptions from fines for late registration under all tax systems, late payment of taxes, delayed submission of tax returns across all tax systems, as well as fines related to corrections of value added tax (VAT) returns.

The authority stated that, to benefit from the initiative, taxpayers must be registered with ZATCA for tax purposes, submit all required tax returns, and settle the full principal amount of any outstanding tax liabilities. Taxpayers may also apply for an installment plan, provided the application is submitted during the validity of the initiative and all installments are paid on their respective due dates in accordance with the payment schedule approved by the authority.

ZATCA emphasized that the initiative does not cover penalties arising from tax evasion violations, penalties imposed under Article 45 of the VAT Law, penalties that were paid before the initiative came into effect, or penalties related to any tax return due after June 30, 2026.

The authority further clarified that if the initiative is extended beyond December 31, 2026, any subsequent extension will likewise exclude penalties associated with tax returns due after June 30, 2026.

ZATCA has urged taxpayers to review the details of the initiative through its simplified guide, available on the authority's website. The guide provides a comprehensive explanation of the decision to extend the initiative, including the categories of fines covered, eligibility criteria for exemption, procedures for settling outstanding amounts through installment payments, and practical illustrative examples.

The authority also urged all eligible taxpayers to take advantage of the extended initiative before it expires on December 31, 2026. For further information or assistance, taxpayers may contact ZATCA through its unified call center at 19993, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or via the "Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs" account on the X platform (@Zatca_Care), by email at [email protected], or through the live chat service on the authority's official website.

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