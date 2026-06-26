Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), has reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to increasing reliance on Emirati talent within the tax system.

He noted that the FTA is implementing an integrated strategy to expand the pool of qualified national tax professionals with strong technical knowledge and a commitment to continuous professional development. The initiative aims to attract more UAE Nationals to work in the strategic and growing tax sector.

This announcement came during the opening of the Customer Council organised by the FTA under the theme "Emirati Tax Agent". It forms part of the integrated Customer Councils platform, which aims to facilitate communication between customers and the UAE Government, gather feedback and suggestions, and create a participatory environment that supports the exchange of ideas and enhances the quality of government services by involving customers in the design of innovative service experiences.

Al Mulla said, “This meeting is part of a series of engagements organised by the Authority to communicate directly with stakeholders across the tax sector, with the aim of promoting tax awareness, listening to views and suggestions, encouraging voluntary compliance, and supporting the continuous development of the FTA’s services.”

The Director-General emphasised the important role of Tax Agents as key contributors to the success of the tax system, particularly as practising this profession requires academic qualifications, advanced competencies, and practical expertise that enable Emirati Tax Agents to perform their role with accuracy and professionalism, and to support Taxable Persons in fulfilling their obligations efficiently. He noted that experience gained over recent years has demonstrated the ability of UAE Nationals to excel and engage effectively within the tax and financial ecosystem.

The Authority explained that the Customer Council, held in Dubai and attended by a number of Emirati Tax Agents, included an overview of the Customer Councils platform.

A team of FTA specialists also delivered a presentation on developing and qualifying national talent in the Tax Agent profession, enhancing digital services dedicated to Tax Agents, standardising tax procedures and treatments, enhancing institutional integration and improving the quality of tax data, and strengthening compliance and oversight of tax service providers.