RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has approved new regulations allowing the early extension of lease contracts for major municipal investment projects signed before the updated Municipal Property Disposal Regulations came into effect.

The ministry said the new framework is designed to strengthen the investment environment, improve the efficiency of municipal real estate investments, and support the implementation of expansion and development projects at existing investment sites.

Under the new rules, eligible investors will be able to extend their lease agreements during the contract period, enabling them to continue expanding and upgrading their projects while introducing new investments that maximize the value of municipal assets and support urban development goals.

The ministry said the regulations are intended to create a more attractive and stable investment environment by encouraging investors to enhance existing projects, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen the competitiveness of municipal investments.

The move is also expected to support private sector growth while improving the quality of municipal facilities and public services, contributing to a better quality of life across cities and governorates.

According to the ministry, the regulations establish a governance framework for extending eligible investment lease contracts during their validity period, balancing the protection of municipal interests with enabling investors to continue developing their projects, strengthening public-private partnerships, and increasing the economic value of municipal assets.

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