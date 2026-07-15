Muscat: The total population of the Sultanate of Oman reached 5,388,513 at the end of May, reflecting a 1.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

The monthly statistical bulletin issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicated that Muscat Governorate maintained its position as the most populous, with 1,538,312 inhabitants, representing 28.6 percent of the total population of the Sultanate of Oman.

North Al Batinah Governorate came in second with a population of 945,647, or 17.6 percent of the total population, followed by South Al Batinah Governorate with 589,152 , or 10.9 percent.

Al Dakhiliyah Governorate ranked fourth with a population of 574,354, representing 10.7 percent of the total population, while the Dhofar Governorate came in fifth with 535,623 , or 9.9 percent.

As for the remaining governorates, South Al Sharqiyah recorded 377,701 inhabitants (7 percent), followed by North Al Sharqiyah with 322,914 (6 percent), then Al Dhahirah with 248,813 (4.6 percent), and Al Buraimi with 135,629 (2.5 percent). The Al Wusta Governorate had a population of 64,566 (1.2 percent), while Musandam Governorate recorded 55,802 inhabitants (1 percent) of the total population of the Sultanate of Oman.

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