The Sustainable City – Yiti, a fully integrated urban mixed-use project being set up in Muscat, has achieved a major construction milestone, clocking more than 25 million safe working hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI), thus marking another significant milestone as construction continues to progress across Oman’s flagship sustainable development.

The achievement demonstrates the project’s approach to delivery, where safety, quality and operational excellence are embedded into every stage of construction, said a statement from the Omani developer.

Spanning nearly one million sq m, The Sustainable City – Yiti is being developed as Oman’s first net-zero emissions community by 2040.

Once complete, it will be home to more than 10,000 residents and integrate sustainability into every aspect of daily life, including climate-responsive homes, 100% water recycling, complete waste diversion from landfill, and up to 80% self-sufficiency in local food production.

As work advances across the masterplan, the milestone provides further confidence in the project’s continued progress and commitment to delivering a resilient, future-ready destination built to the highest international standards, it stated.

Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The Sustainable City – Yiti, said: “Reaching more than 25 million safe working hours is a significant achievement that reflects the discipline, collaboration and shared commitment of everyone involved in delivering The Sustainable City – Yiti. Every milestone demonstrates our commitment to building responsibly while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.”

“As construction continues to progress, we remain focused on creating a sustainable community that delivers lasting value for Oman, our residents and our investors,” he stated.

Eng. Abdelrahman ELHAG, General Manager of Sustainable Development and Investment Company (SDIC) said: “Achieving 25 million safe working hours is the result of thousands of decisions made every day across the project. It reflects a culture where safety, planning and accountability are embedded into every stage of delivery, from engineering and procurement through to construction. On a development of this scale, operational excellence is built through consistency, collaboration and attention to detail, and this milestone demonstrates the standards that continue to guide every aspect of The Sustainable City – Yiti.”

Construction continues to advance across key residential, hospitality and community assets, including the Yiti Marina Hotel, Plaza, Marine and Wadi Protection Works, Sustainable District Villas, the school and nursery, The Arc luxury serviced apartments, a four-star hotel and wellness centre, alongside landscape and public realm works, reflecting the project’s continued progress towards bringing Oman’s flagship sustainable community to life.

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