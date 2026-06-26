Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) is expected to award the contract for the Sohar Link Road Upgrading and Dualisation Package in the third quarter 2026, according to source aware of the details.

The design-and-build tender was issued on 20 August 2025, with bid submissions closing on 6 April 2026.

The project involves upgrading and dualising the Sohar Link Road from the Sohar Central Slaughterhouse Roundabout (Al Maslak Roundabout) to the Al Batinah Expressway in North Al Batinah Governorate.

The approximately 9-kilometre road begins at Al Maslak Roundabout in Sohar and extends south to the interchange with the Al Batinah Expressway.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in July 2026, with project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027,” the source told Zawya Projects.

According to project information, 23 companies purchased tender documents. Four companies submitted financial proposals, while the technical bids of nine contractors were opened.

Sarooj Construction Company submitted the lowest financial bid at OMR8.35 million ($21.7 million).

Al Tasnim Enterprises submitted a main bid of OMR7.99 million and an alternative offer of OMR8.25 million while Oman Gulf Company submitted a main bid of OMR12.66 million along with two alternative bids valued at OMR12.80 million and OMR13.37 million. Al Hashemi Al Rawas Trading and Contracting submitted a bid of OMR8.88 million.

The tender opening report also showed that technical bids were opened for Sun Shine International, Al Rafah Trading and Contracting Company, High Tower Development & Investment, Strabag Oman, Amwaj Dhofar United, Suhar Developer, Rimal Global Technical Services and Fager Oman Trading & Contracting Co.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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