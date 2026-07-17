UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that steady progress is being made on Rêve - a premium project within its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community Riviera in Meydan, Dubai with 79% of the construction work already completed.

Giving a project update, Azizi said altogether Rêve has achieved 100% of its structural build, with blockwork at 98%, internal plastering at 92%, and tiling at 73%, while HVAC and MEP systems are now 89% and 71% complete, respectively.

Façade works stand at 69% completion along with external works at 63%. Additionally, swimming pool and elevator works have progressed to 57% and 48%, respectively, with overall finishes now advancing at 66%, it stated.

Led by contractor Gardinia Contracting, a total of 1,100 workers are currently deployed across the Beach Front plots, ensuring a highly disciplined execution to meet the project's expected Q4 2026 completion timeline, it added.

On the steady progress, Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: “We are pleased with the strong construction progress at Rêve, reflecting an uncompromising commitment to precision, design excellence, and execution at the highest level.”

“As the most luxurious project within Riviera, Rêve is advancing with discipline and intent, with each milestone reinforcing a clear focus on decisive delivery, enduring value, and establishing a defining presence in Dubai’s residential landscape,” he stated.

Part of Azizi’s award-winning portfolio, Riviera is a stylish lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid and high-rise buildings with 16,000 residences. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’, a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit.

Azizi said Rêve features fully equipped gyms, two swimming pools, saunas, steam rooms and children’s play areas, among other amenities. It is surrounded by vast open green spaces and is situated on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-kilometre-long swimmable crystal lagoon, spanning over 130,026 sq m and stretching across the entirety of the community.-TradeArabia News Service

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