As the global construction market is projected to reach $16.11 trillion by 2030, residential developers are facing increasing pressure to deliver homes that are not only sustainable, but also energy efficient, durable and healthier to live in.

Against this backdrop, PlanRadar, a digital platform for construction and real estate project management, has outlined four reasons why high-performance homes are becoming the future of residential construction.

High-performance homes can help address this by prioritising energy efficiency, durability, indoor comfort and sustainability. In the UAE, where cooling demand and evolving buyer expectations shape residential design, these principles are increasingly important.

Ibrahim Imam, CEO and Co-founder of PlanRadar, outlines four key benefits of building high-performance homes.

Designed to reduce energy use

One of the biggest advantages of high-performance homes is improved energy efficiency. In the UAE, cooling demand plays a major role in residential building performance. Studies have shown that air conditioning can account for up to 80% of a building’s electricity demand in the UAE, particularly during hotter months. This makes design choices such as insulation, glazing, airtightness and efficient HVAC systems especially important.

High-performance homes address this through stronger building envelopes, advanced insulation, double or triple glazing, low-emissivity coatings and better-sealed façades. These elements help maintain more stable indoor temperatures and reduce pressure on cooling systems, explained Imam.

*Building stronger long-term value for homeowners

High-performance homes are built with better materials, more efficient systems and stronger attention to comfort and durability. In a competitive real estate market like the UAE, this can become a clear differentiator. Buyers and investors are increasingly looking beyond location and design to understand how a property will perform after completion.

Homes that offer lower energy consumption, healthier indoor environments and stronger sustainability credentials are likely to stand out more clearly.

Regulation is also moving in this direction. Dubai’s Al Sa’fat Green Building System sets mandatory green building requirements for all new buildings to obtain the Silver Sa’fa.

In Abu Dhabi, the Estidama Pearl Rating System has helped shape sustainability standards across the emirate. These frameworks show that high-performance construction is becoming closely linked to future market readiness.

Creating healthier, more comfortable indoor environments

Dubai’s Law No. 5 of 2025 concerning public health includes indoor air quality within the wider scope of environmental health, showing how occupant wellbeing is becoming a stronger regulatory priority.

Poor indoor air can contribute to respiratory issues, allergies and other long-term health concerns, especially when dust, mould and volatile organic compounds (VOC) build up inside tightly sealed, heavily air-conditioned spaces.

High-performance homes are designed to reduce these risks through better ventilation, advanced filtration, moisture control and safer material choices. Energy Recovery Ventilators can bring fresh air into the home, while HEPA filtration can help capture fine dust and other contaminants.

According to Imam, material selection too matters as low-VOC paints, adhesives, finishes and building materials help reduce harmful emissions inside the home. Moisture control is equally important, as poor humidity management can lead to mould growth and affect both air quality and building durability.

Built for greater durability and long-term performance

By using stronger materials, better construction techniques and more careful quality control, high-performance homes can reduce the need for frequent repairs and lower long-term maintenance costs.

In the UAE, buildings are consistently exposed to intense heat, humidity and dust. Therefore, if materials are not selected or installed properly, issues can appear after handover, affecting both residents and developers.

Externally, advanced framing, continuous insulation, durable façade systems, moisture-resistant finishes and high-quality roofing can all improve long-term performance. Internal finishes such as engineered flooring, tile or high-quality vinyl can also offer stronger resistance to wear and daily use.

“Ultimately, high-performance homes are no longer only an environmental choice. In the UAE’s maturing residential market, they represent a commercial advantage,” explained Imam.

“As buyers become more selective and regulations continue to evolve, the strongest homes will be those that are healthy and built for long-term living,” he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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