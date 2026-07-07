Saudi Arabia awarded projects with a value of around 29.5 billion Saudi riyals ($7.8 billion) in June, according to the Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA).

Last month saw the highest number of contracts awarded so far this year, with 25 projects. By value, it was second only to May, when the value of projects exceeded SAR 30 billion ($8 billion), SCA said in a report.

The construction sector accounted for the largest share of projects, with 14 projects exceeding SAR 20.6 billion, representing 56 percent of the total.

This was followed by the infrastructure, water, and energy sectors, each with 20 percent, and then the oil and gas sector with 4 percent.

The report showed that the Eastern Province led in the number of projects awarded during June, with 10 projects representing 40 percent of the total.

It also ranked first in terms of investment value, exceeding SAR 11.4 billion, followed by the Riyadh region with a value exceeding SAR 10.8 billion.

The report also showed that the National Housing Company (NHC) topped the list of project owners in terms of value, with a total exceeding SAR 5 billion across six projects, followed by Saudi Aramco with a value exceeding SAR4.9 billion.

The report expected 23 projects to be awarded during July 2026, with more than 60 percent of them concentrated in the building and construction sector.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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