Oman’s Tender Board awarded a number of tenders and supplementary works for development projects across various sectors at its second meeting held recently with a total value exceeding RO114 million ($296 million), reported ONA.

The Tender Board, chaired by Dr. Khamis bin Saif Al Jabri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board, said the projects that have received the go-ahead include the completion of the third package of the Al Batinah Expressway, valued at RO 21,737,296; the design and construction of the Al Jabal Al Abyad Road in North A’Sharqiyah Governorate, valued at RO13,500,143; and the design and construction of the dual carriageway linking Sultan Taimur bin Faisal Road and Sultan Qaboos Road in the Wilayat of Sohar, North Al Batinah Governorate, valued at RO8,249,537 in addition to the construction of the Mahout Fishing Port at a value of RO36,995,421.

The Board also approved additional works for the tender to supply, implement and operate the national infrastructure for authentication systems and electronic signature solutions, valued at RO2,104,009; completion of supplementary works for the Taimur bin Faisal Road – Package Five (Sohar Gateway Road), valued at RO 596,961; supplementary consultancy services for the logistics market study and competitiveness enhancement project, valued at RO 588,000.

The list also included additional consultancy services for the national project management and government procurement system – Takamul, valued at RO 501,799 as well as additional cleaning services for administrative and school buildings under the Directorates General of Education in Dhofar Governorate, valued at RO 443,251.

The Board also approved the consultancy services work for the design of the dual carriageway of Al Ansab Road from Falaj Al Sham Roundabout to Nizwa Road, valued at RO36,357 as well as leasing a warehouse for the reserve stock of the Directorate General of Medical Supply, valued at RO 341,061 and supplementary works on road projects in Dhofar Governorate, valued at RO3,517,213.