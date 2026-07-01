China's ambassador to Kuwait, Yang Xin, said the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project on Bubiyan Island has entered the implementation phase, signalling progress on one of the largest infrastructure schemes under bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at a reception marking the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, Yang said Kuwait and China are advancing a number of strategic projects across multiple sectors, according to a report by local Arabic-language daily Alanba on Wednesday.

The ambassador said a new contract for a strategic project in Kuwait is expected to be signed within the coming days but did not disclose further details.

He added that discussions between the two countries also covered wastewater treatment projects, housing developments and new energy initiatives, with efforts under way to accelerate the signing of related agreements.

The latest update follows a setback in March 2026, when infrastructure at the Port project sustained material damage during the US-Israel and Iran war in a combined drone and cruise missile attack. No casualties were reported.

In January 2026, France-based Egis was appointed by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) to provide project management and construction supervision services for completion of the first phase of the development.

Earlier, in December 2025, CCCC secured a $4 billion engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the first phase.

Industry publication Seatrade Maritime News had reported in January 2026 that the first phase would comprise a 1,200-metre container terminal with an annual handling capacity of 2.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). Subsequent phases will add 14 container berths, increasing the port's total capacity to more than 8 million TEU.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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