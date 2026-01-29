France-based global engineering consultancy Egis has been appointed by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) to provide project management and construction supervision for the completion of Phase 1 of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port on Kuwait's Boubyan Island.

The Port, one of Kuwait’s most strategically important national infrastructure projects, is positioned as a key trade gateway for Kuwait and the wider Upper Gulf region.

The quay structures and backland reclamation for Phase 1 were completed in 2014, according to an Egis press statement.

The current phase focuses on completing the remaining marine, onshore, and operational works required to bring the port into full service.

Kuwait's Ministry of Public Works had signed a $3.97 billion Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with CCCC to complete Phase 1 in December 2025.

Egis said it will provide integrated oversight across the remaining Phase 1 works, including onshore and offshore construction, marine structures, port basin and channel works, utilities, operational buildings, and commissioning activities.

The firm's role includes project management, construction supervision, contract administration, schedule and cost control, health and safety leadership, and structured support through testing, commissioning, and handover. Particular emphasis will be placed on governance, transparency, and risk management to protect long-term operational performance.

The project team will work in close coordination with the Ministry of Public Works and CCCC, embedding early technical studies into design review processes and maintaining continuous oversight from mobilisation through final handover.

In March 2024, The Times Kuwait news portal reported that port will cover approximately 1,161 hectares, feature 24 berths and have a container handling capacity of 8.1 million TEUs. Other components include a free trade zone and an industrial zone.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

