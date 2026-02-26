Abu Dhabi-listed RAK Properties intends to expand by launching a series of projects in 2026, seeking to capitalise on growth opportunities in the real estate sector.

Development across its residential assets saw substantial progress throughout 2025, with several assets in Mina master development nearing completion, the developer said in its 2025 annual report.

Key construction updates shared in the report include:

Cape Hayat

Located on Hayat Island and spanning 22,854 sqm, Cape Hayat is a beachfront development comprising 678 luxury residential apartments. Enabling, substructure and superstructure works have been finalised, and overall completion is at 86.50 percent. Finishes are well underway at 82 percent completion, MEP at 82 percent, and external works at 51 percent.

BayViews

The 344-unit development on Hayat Island in Mina with 92.7 percent construction completed. Significant progress has been made, with enabling, substructure, and superstructure works completed. Finishes are approaching completion at 87.70 percent, with MEP at 97.26 percent.

Edge

A yacht-inspired residential tower on Raha Island, Edge houses 237 premium apartments with waterfront views. Enabling works are 100 percent complete, with substructure works nearing completion at 90 percent. Superstructure and MEP works have recently begun.

SKAI

A selection of curated residences – studios, one-to two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom penthouses comprising 272 units. Construction on this development has begun, with enabling work in progress.

Quattro Del Mar

Quattro Del Mar features four interconnected towers with 12 residential floors. Work is in progress with development at 25 percent complete overall. Enabling and substructure works are fully completed, with superstructure progress at 64.60 percent. Finishes, MEP and external work have commenced.

Granada II

Comprising 80 two to three-bedroom townhouses, Granada II is a family-friendly community with landscaped gardens, parks, and children's play areas. This project is close to completion at 99.8 percent.

Bay Residences II

Adjacent to the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, the twin-tower development includes 324 units. All enabling, substructure, and superstructure works are complete, with the project at 99.61 percent completion.

Mirasol I

Mirasol comprises 339 units. Construction has begun with enabling work in progress.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.