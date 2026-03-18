National Properties, the real estate subsidiary of the shari’a-compliant savings and investment company National Bonds, has announced the launch of a new 26-storey Grade A commercial tower in Barsha Heights, with a development value of AED500 million ($136 million), further expanding Dubai’s premium office offering with an additional 225,000 sq ft of net leasable area as demand for quality workspace continues to rise across the emirate.

The new development comes at a time when Dubai’s office market is witnessing sustained demand for modern, high-specification workspaces, driven by strong economic growth, increasing international company relocations, and the continued expansion of sectors such as technology, media, and professional services, said the company in a statement.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of global businesses, the 22 office floors tower, designed by the globally recognised practice NORR Architects & Engineers, will offer contemporary office environments featuring efficient floorplates, advanced building systems, and a range of amenities that support flexible and collaborative working.

Podium-level indoor retail and café outlets with outdoor seating will activate the street-level environment, while wellness facilities including a fully equipped gym will enhance the overall workplace experience for professionals working within the building, it stated.

Strategically located in Barsha Heights, the tower benefits from immediate connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road and proximity to major commercial hubs including Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City, providing convenient access across Dubai’s business ecosystem,, it added.

The building will also incorporate modern building technologies and energy-efficient systems designed to enhance operational performance and support sustainable workplace environments.

Construction is expected to commence in early second quarter of 2026, with completion anticipated in Q4 2028.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said: "Dubai continues to attract international businesses and entrepreneurs seeking a dynamic base for regional operations. With demand for high-quality office environments growing across key business districts, this project reflects our commitment to delivering premium commercial assets that support productivity, collaboration, and long-term value creation for businesses and investors alike."

"Barsha Heights has evolved into a vibrant commercial hub, and this development will further strengthen the district’s offering by introducing a modern workspace environment designed to meet the expectations of today’s companies," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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