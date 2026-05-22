DUBAI - Dubai Maritime City, one of DP World’s flagship developments, on Friday inaugurated its new Maritime Business Centre 2 (MBC-2), an AED160 million premium commercial tower that expands Grade A office capacity within Dubai’s maritime and trade ecosystem.

Located in the Commercial District in Dubai Maritime City, the new tower was delivered in 20 months with 78 percent of the space leased before opening, reflecting strong demand for high-quality commercial space in well-connected business districts across Dubai.

The Maritime Business Centre introduces a distinctive commercial offering including 125 exclusive premium office units (ranging from 40 to 980 m²) with waterfront views. The development offers two office categories: fully fitted plug-and-play offices enabling immediate operational readiness and shell-and-core offices that provide tenants with the flexibility to customise their workspace based on operational and branding needs.

The tower also includes a wellness floor with a gym, recreational areas, retail outlets, F&B spaces and 480 parking bays, including dedicated spaces for electric and hybrid vehicles and People of Determination as well as smart building systems designed to reduce energy consumption.

Dubai Maritime City’s headquarters, along with Jafza’s licensing department, have officially relocated to Maritime Business Centre 2.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, COO of Dubai Maritime City, said, “The strong pre-leasing demand for Maritime Business Centre 2 reflects continued confidence in Dubai Maritime City as a strategic destination for maritime and trade-related businesses. As DP World expands into integrated urban and economic zones, projects like this show how we are creating high-quality spaces around our core infrastructure.”

The opening was attended by Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Economic Zones of DP World; Ahmed Alhammadi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Maritime City; Eng Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of Trakhees and other senior DP World management.