DUBAI: A cargo vessel was ​attacked by a ⁠drone on Sunday in Qatari waters northeast ‌of Mesaieed port as the ship travelled from Abu Dhabi, ​causing a limited fire that was contained, the Qatari Defence Ministry ​said.

No injuries ​were reported and the vessel continued its journey towards the port.

* The UK Maritime Trade ⁠Operations (UKMTO) said earlier a bulk carrier had reported being struck by an unknown projectile while sailing 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha, the capital of Qatar.

* Authorities ​are ‌investigating the source ⁠of the projectile, ⁠UKMTO said. The statement by Qatar's Defence Ministry did not ​specify the origin of the ‌drone.

* Vessels in the area ⁠have been advised to transit with caution.

* Ships in the Gulf have been attacked by Iran since the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on February 28.

* The Strait of Hormuz, the vital energy-trade chokepoint that connects Gulf oil producers to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian ‌Sea, has been virtually closed since.

* Separately, ⁠a Qatari tanker crossed the ​Strait towards Pakistan on Sunday, while Washington continued to wait for Tehran's response to its latest proposals to ​begin peace ‌talks. (Reporting by Tala Ramadan and Nayera ⁠Abdallah; Writing by Eman ​Abouhassira; Editing by William Mallard and Helen Popper)