MAKKAH - Saudi Arabia, represented by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), and Syria, represented by the Central Commission for Control and Inspection, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Nazaha’s office in Makkah on Thursday.

The deal is pertaining to preventing and combating corruption and enhancing cooperation between the two sides.

The Kingdom was represented at the signing by Nazaha President Mazin Al-Kahmous, while the Syrian side was represented by Chairman of the Central Commission for Control and Inspection Eng. Amer Al-Ali.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in combating cross-border corruption crimes and exchanging relevant information and expertise. It also aims to develop and strengthen the institutional capacities of both sides.

During the signing ceremony, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in protecting integrity and combating corruption. They also reviewed key measures and practices implemented by Nazaha to promote transparency, protect integrity, and combat corruption, in addition to reviewing the Syrian side’s efforts and experience in the same field.

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