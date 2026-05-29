MINA — On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman hosted an annual reception for Muslim leaders, heads of delegations and King’s guests for this year’s Hajj at the Royal Court of Mina Palace on Thursday. Those who attended the reception also included prominent Islamic figures, guests of government agencies, and heads of Hajj affairs offices who performed Hajj this year.

Among the distinguished guests were Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Albanian President Bayram Begay, President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno of Chad, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz of Turkiye, Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef of Maldives, Prime Minister Mokhtar Ould Djay of Mauritania, and Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah of Guinea.

Addressing the gathering, the Crown Prince welcomed the guests on behalf of King Salman. He extended his greetings to them and to all Muslims on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, praying to God to return it to the Islamic Ummah with goodness and peace.

“God has honored Saudi Arabia with the privilege of serving the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites, and of providing care and services to their visitors. We affirm that, with God’s help and guidance, we will continue the blessed efforts undertaken by the Saudi kings since the era of King Abdulaziz in fulfilling this great responsibility,” said, adding “we pray to God to accept the pilgrims’ Hajj and good deeds, to return them safely to their homelands, and to preserve our countries while sustaining our security and prosperity.”

In his address, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah briefed on the efforts and preparations for this year’s Hajj that began on Dhul Hijjah 12 last year under the supervision of King Salman and with the direct support and follow-up of the Crown Prince.

On behalf of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Mabrouk Zaid Al-Khair, president of the Supreme Islamic Council of Algeria and member of the Islamic Fiqh Academy under the Muslim World League, and representing heads of Hajj Affairs Offices, Professor Abdeljabbar Rachidi, secretary of state at the Moroccan Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, also spoke on the occasion.

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