MAKKAH — The General Authority for Statistics announced on Tuesday that the total number of pilgrims performing Hajj this year reached 1,707,301.

According to the authority, 1,546,655 pilgrims arrived from outside Saudi Arabia representing 165 nationalities through the Kingdom’s various entry points, while 160,646 pilgrims were citizens and residents from within the Kingdom.

The authority said the total number of male pilgrims from inside and outside Saudi Arabia reached 893,396, compared to 813,905 female pilgrims.

Among pilgrims arriving from abroad, 1,485,729 entered through air ports, 54,429 arrived via land crossings and 6,497 came by sea.

The statistics also showed that the Hajj workforce for this year’s season reached 441,049 participants, while the number of volunteers across various sectors totaled 26,701.

The authority said the Hajj statistics were compiled using administrative records provided primarily by the Ministry of Interior to ensure high levels of accuracy and reliability.

The data collection follows the unified statistical model adopted over the past six years for Hajj season reporting.

The General Authority for Statistics is the Kingdom’s official reference body for statistical data and information and has published the full Hajj statistics report on its official website.

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