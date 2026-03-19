ABU DHABI - The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is preparing to welcome visitors during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday with a rich offering of complimentary experiences and services, providing families and friends with a day filled with memorable moments.

From the “Light & Peace Museum” and the immersive “Diya” interactive experience, to free guided tours available throughout the day, and the “Sura” night tours extending into the early morning hours, the journey is completed at Souq Al Jami’, which offers a wide range of shopping and entertainment options. Special Eid offers include restaurants, retail outlets, and a children’s play area—creating a fully integrated experience that combines enjoyment and discovery at one of Abu Dhabi’s most prominent landmarks.

The journey begins at the Light & Peace Museum, where visitors explore interactive displays and artistic collections presented in a contemporary, sensory-engaging manner that appeals to both adults and children. The museum also caters to younger visitors with a dedicated space featuring interactive games and educational activities, allowing them to explore content in their own way, while adults enjoy the museum’s exhibits. The experience continues with “Diya,” an immersive 360° visual presentation that takes visitors through expansive scenes inspired by the UAE’s heritage, creating moments of awe and inspiration.

Free guided tours take center stage among these experiences, running throughout the day and delivered by specialised cultural guides in an engaging and accessible style suited to diverse cultures and age groups. Through carefully designed routes, visitors can closely explore the mosque’s architectural artistry and learn about its history and construction.

These tours also provide access to areas typically exclusive to guided groups, offering a deeper and more enriching experience. In celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, visitors are introduced to the meanings and traditions of the holiday through engaging narratives and smooth storytelling. The tours offer flexibility in timing, allowing families to choose what best suits them, while enjoying a blend of learning, exploration, and entertainment.

The experience extends to Souq Al Jami’, which offers a variety of shopping and leisure options, along with special Eid promotions across restaurants, retail outlets, and a children’s play area—making the visit comparable to leading entertainment destinations in the capital. The souq features more than 68 retail units, including outdoor kiosks overlooking the mosque, providing visitors with a pleasant setting to shop, relax, and dine.

For night enthusiasts, the “Sura” tours run from 10:00 PM to 9:00 AM, revealing behind-the-scenes operational aspects and the serene ambiance of the mosque during quiet hours—offering a completely different perspective from daytime visits.

“Al-Mattal” provides visitors with a unique panoramic view of the mosque from a new angle, complemented by a specialty coffee café offering locally inspired flavors with a modern touch, as well as a curated souvenir corner featuring exclusive items. The space offers a calm and ideal environment for photography or relaxation during the visit.

With families at the heart of the experience, children can enjoy their time at the play area in Souq Al Jami’ and through the interactive “El-Delleel” content, which includes educational games. This allows parents to shop and relax while children enjoy a fun, safe, and engaging visit suited to all age groups.

A visit to the mosque during the Eid holiday is more than just a trip—it is a full-day experience that combines discovery, photography, leisure, shopping, dining, and even light physical activity, all within a safe, comfortable, and accessible environment for all.