DUBAI: Dubai is set to welcome Eid Al Adha with a citywide programme of festivities, staycation offers, and family experiences running from 22 to 31 May. As part of the Season of Wulfa, and in alignment with the Year of Family, the city will bring together residents, families and friends through a series of cultural, entertainment and community experiences.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, a range of limited-time staycation offers and value-driven packages will be specially curated for Eid Al Adha, with experiences showcased across the city and offering residents and visitors many ways to gather and celebrate. From beachfront resorts and luxury hotels to family-friendly stays and iconic hospitality destinations, the city will offer a diversity of Eid getaway options.

From iconic beachfront resorts to value-driven family escapes, Dubai’s coastline offers some of the most sought-after staycation experiences this Eid. Families can have double the fun with a complimentary second night at NH Collection Dubai, The Palm, starting at AED350, or a family retreat at Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, where kids under 12 stay free in spacious rooms with private balconies overlooking the sea.

Meanwhile, the luxury Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach offers 30% off room rates, free breakfast, and flexible check-in and check-out, while Address Beach Resort is perfect for those looking for an adults-only staycation, providing up to 35% savings and a floating breakfast at ZETA Seventy Seven, the world’s tallest infinity pool. Guests can also enjoy the 30% off at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort’s rooms and villas, along with daily resort credit up to AED500, breakfast for two adults and two kids under 12, while Raffles The Palm Dubai provides a peaceful Palm Jumeirah getaway with club lounge access, dining savings, and exclusive spa offers.

These beachfront hotels and resorts set the scene for relaxing, reconnecting, and creating lasting memories by the sea.

Guests seeking a more secluded escape can unwind at Meliá Desert Palm, now offering a 45% off on all rooms and villas with private pools. Located just 20 minutes from the city centre, guests can enjoy the hotel’s art collection and avant-garde Arab style throughout. Guests will also receive AED100 in food and drink credits, AED100 in spa credits, an exclusive stables tour, and complimentary fitness classes, including yoga and circuit training.

For those looking to stay at the heart of the action, Dubai’s urban staycations place guests moments away from world-class retail, dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences. From skyline suites and waterfront escapes to wellness-focused retreats and family-friendly hotels, these properties are delivering exceptional Eid packages, with added-value benefits and flexible stays.

Guests can experience a luxury high-floor suite with stunning sea views at Ciel Dubai Marina, the world’s tallest hotel, complete with daily breakfast, early check-in and late check-out. Families can also enjoy extra benefits at Grand Millennium Hotel, where offers include guaranteed room upgrades, complimentary stays for kids up to 11 years old, 30% off dining and spa treatments, and a flexible 24-hour stay. Meanwhile, longer stays become even more rewarding at InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay, where guests can stay three nights and pay for two, six nights and pay for four, or nine nights and pay for six, with breakfast included.

Vida Creek Harbour also offers a stylish waterfront retreat with complimentary room upgrades, free stays for kids, and 30% savings on dining. Guests looking for a laid-back luxury escape can enjoy complimentary room upgrades and savings on dining and spa treatments at Shangri-La Dubai. Mandarin Oriental Downtown offers a wellness-focused stay featuring a variety of treatments, curated dining experiences, and savings of up to 20% on the best available rate. Also worth exploring is the vibrant Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef that is perfectly suited for tours of the historic and cultural sites of the city.

The wider lineup includes Swissôtel Al Ghurair, Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Carlton Downtown Hotel, Zabeel House The Greens, SLS Dubai, Radisson RED Silicon Oasis, and many more.

Beyond the staycation experience, Dubai will offer a dynamic citywide Eid programme featuring attractions, cultural experiences, retail promotions, live performances and dining experiences across the city, ensuring there is something to enjoy throughout the Eid holiday.