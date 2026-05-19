Egypt - Edita Food Industries has reported a strong start to 2026, posting significant growth in revenues and profitability during the first quarter, supported by rising demand, strong volume growth, and improved operational efficiency.

The company announced that consolidated revenues rose by 34.7% year-on-year to EGP 5.8bn in the first quarter of 2026, while net profit more than doubled to EGP 793.1m, marking a 108.1% increase compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit climbed 48.7% year-on-year to EGP 2bn, with gross profit margin improving to 34.9%, up from 31.6% in the first quarter of 2025. EBITDA also increased by 51.8% year-on-year to EGP 1.1bn, with margins expanding to 18.3%, compared to 16.2% a year earlier.

The company attributed the performance to robust consumer demand, continued price-point migration, and disciplined execution across its operations.

Operationally, Edita maintained strong momentum during the quarter, with total tons sold increasing by 36.7% year-on-year to 42,000 tons, while total packs sold rose by 18.3% to reach 1 billion packs.

The cakes segment remained the company’s largest revenue contributor, generating EGP 3.1bn in revenues, up 35.9% year-on-year, supported by strong volume growth and improved pricing. Croissants recorded even stronger performance, with revenues surging 67.7% to EGP 1.6bn, driven by a 73.1% increase in tons sold.

Edita’s emerging segments also continued to support diversification efforts. Revenues from rusks rose by 56.6% year-on-year, while candy revenues increased by 19.2%.

On the regional front, export sales reached EGP 549.7m during the quarter, accounting for 9.5% of total revenues. Meanwhile, Edita Morocco posted revenues of EGP 154.6m, reflecting annual growth of 21.3%, supported by continued operational expansion and stronger distribution capabilities in the Moroccan market.

Commenting on the results, Eng. Hani Berzi, Group Chairman of Edita Food Industries, said the company’s first-quarter performance reflects strong demand across its product portfolio, successful pricing strategies, and continued operational execution.

He added that the company remains optimistic about its outlook for the remainder of the year, supported by healthy consumption trends, ongoing investments in capacity and innovation, and continued growth opportunities across regional markets.

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