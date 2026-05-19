Doha: Qatar Airways is expanding its African network, with flight resumptions and frequency increases launching from June 16, 2026.

Boosting connectivity across Africa, the airline will restart four weekly flights to Seychelles (SEZ) and two weekly flights to Kigali (KGL) from June 16, and daily flight to Marrakesh (RAK) from July 1.

Qatar Airways is set to enhance convenient travel options by serving the following destinations with increased flights:

Alexandria (HBE) – increased from three weekly flights to up to seven

Cairo (CAI) – increased from 28 weekly flights to up to 35

Cape Town (CPT) – increased from seven weekly flights to up to 10

Dar es Salaam (DAR) – increased from three weekly flights to up to seven

Lusaka (LUN)-Harare (HRE) – increased from five weekly flights to up to seven

Maputo (MPM)-Durban (DUR) – increased from four weekly flights to up to seven

Qatar Airways flights to Port Sudan (PZU)

Additionally, the airline is launching three weekly flights to Port Sudan, Sudan from 2 July. Passengers travelling to Port Sudan from key markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, such as Oman and Pakistan, can make seamless transfers through Hamad International Airport. The move reinforces the airline’s commitment to global connectivity, while balancing sustainable growth with increasing demand for convenient air travel connectivity and trade.

Departing every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday:

Doha (DOH) to Port Sudan (PZU) – Flight QR1319: Departure 09:00; Arrival 11:00

Port Sudan (PZU) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR1320: Departure 12:25; Arrival 16:20

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