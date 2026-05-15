SHARJAH - Air Arabia (PJSC), the first and largest budget carrier operator in the Middle East and North Africa, today announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026.

Air Arabia reported a net profit of AED 278 million for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, representing a 22% decline compared to AED 355 million recorded in the same period last year. This drop was driven by the impact of the ongoing conflict in the region, which resulted in a sharp reduction in capacity due to airspace closures and temporary operational restrictions.

The airline recorded a turnover of AED 1.8 billion during the first quarter of 2026, marking a 1% increase compared to the corresponding quarter in 2025.

During the same period, Air Arabia carried 4.7 million passengers across its operating hubs, a 5% decrease compared to the same quarter last year, while the average seat load factor—passengers carried as a percentage of available seats—rose to 86 percent, up 2 percentage points year-on-year. This growth in revenue and seat load factor reflects strong demand for Air Arabia’s services during the first quarter, despite the operational impact and reduced flight capacity in March.

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “Despite a challenging first quarter of the year, marked by airspace restrictions and operational disruptions as a result of the conflict in the region, Air Arabia demonstrated strong resilience and agility in responding to rapidly evolving conditions. Our ability to optimize capacity and maintain operational continuity enabled us to effectively manage the impact during this ongoing critical period.”

He added: “Despite these challenges, we are pleased to have delivered a solid first-quarter performance, supported by continued strong passenger demand across our network wherever we operated. This reflects the strength of our multi-hub business model, our disciplined cost management, and our ongoing focus on operational efficiency and service excellence.”

During the first quarter of 2026, Air Arabia operated a fleet of 90 owned and leased Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft across its hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, and Pakistan. Additional aircraft are scheduled for delivery throughout the year as part of the airline’s existing Airbus order book.

In February, Air Arabia was also recognized among Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Most Valuable Companies 2026, underscoring its continued financial strength and operational performance.

In line with its commitment to advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, the airline obtained a Limited Assurance Statement on its 2025 ESG Report, conducted in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000. This achievement reinforces Air Arabia’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable long-term growth.

Al Thani concluded: “Looking ahead, ongoing uncertainty continues to weigh on airline operations across the region and globally, driving fuel price volatility, inflationary costs, and pressure on global supply chains, trade, and logistics. Despite these challenges, we remain confident in the strength of the local and regional economies we serve and will continue to navigate this environment with discipline and agility, while delivering exceptional value to our customers.”