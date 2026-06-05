India's economy grew an unexpectedly strong 7.8% year-on-year in the ‌January-March quarter, the government said on Friday, as robust private investment, farm output and construction activity offset the early impact of the Middle East conflict. The print, the second in ​an updated data series with a revised base year and wider coverage, was well above a forecast of 7.2% growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with the ​previous three ​months, however, the January-March reading marked a marginal slowdown. The government revised up the growth rate for the previous three months to 8.0% from an earlier 7.8%. "The disruption due to the West Asia conflict in March seems to have had a limited impact on economic ⁠momentum," said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at Mumbai-headquartered HDFC Bank, while adding that growth would likely moderate starting from the April-June quarter.

Gross value added, a more accurate measure of underlying economic activity, grew 7.9% during the January-March quarter, the data showed. GVA strips out the volatile components of national accounts such as indirect taxes and government subsidies.

India estimates GDP growth for the full fiscal year that ended in March at 7.7%, the National Statistics Office said, compared with a ​forecast of 7.6% from February. The ‌country's chief economic ⁠adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, had forecast ⁠economic growth in the current fiscal year at 7% to 7.4% in a projection issued before the Middle East conflict began.

India has been one of the economies ​hardest hit by the Iran war that has stretched into a fourth month with no immediate prospects of ‌a peace deal between Washington and Tehran. India is the world's third-largest crude importer and consumer, ⁠and it is heavily dependent on supplies from the Middle East. The Middle East war is seen pulling down growth in the Indian economy to 6.6% this fiscal year, the central bank said earlier in the day, as it kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged while signalling a possible hawkish shift due to inflation pressures and weakness in the rupee.

Domestic inflation is set to pick up and fiscal and current account balances are set to widen, which has battered financial markets. A disappointing monsoon, with the lowest rainfall in 11 years, could hurt growth going ahead.

Manufacturing output rose 7.3% year-on-year in January-March, compared with a revised expansion of 12.8% in the previous quarter, while construction activity stood at 8.4%, up from revised growth of 6.7% in the previous quarter. Growth in farm output, a sector which employs more than 40% of the country's enormous workforce, came in at 3.6% ‌in the fourth quarter of 2025/26 compared with a revised 1.7% a quarter earlier.

PRIVATE INVESTMENT, GOVERNMENT SPENDING ⁠SUPPORT

Private consumer spending, which accounts for 57% of Indian GDP, grew 7.1% in the March quarter, ​from a revised 8.2% expansion in the previous three months.

Government spending rose 4.9% compared with an expansion of 4.6% in the previous quarter, the data showed, while private investment grew 10.8%, up from the revised 8.2% growth a quarter earlier.

Investment growth by the private sector was the highest in the last three years in the ​new series, with base ‌year as 2022/23.

"A notable deterioration in private consumption was offset by stronger investment," said Alexandra Hermann Prasad, lead economist at ⁠Oxford Economics in London.

"We believe activity has already started ​slowing and will remain soft," Prasad said.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)