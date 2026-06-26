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BENGALURU - India's Adani Airports will invest more than 200 billion rupees ($2.12 billion) to develop airport-linked commercial districts across six locations in the country, the Adani Group firm said on Thursday.
* The developments will span more than 655 acres across airports in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati.
* Adani Airports currently manages eight airports across India, according to its website.
* Nearly 70% of the planned investment will be concentrated in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reflecting the region's position as India's leading commercial and financial hub.
* Airport cities will include hotels, retail centres, office space and entertainment venues integrated with airport infrastructure.
* The company said the developments were inspired by airport-city models in Singapore, Dubai, Amsterdam and Seoul
* The company has already signed agreements with IHG Hotels & Resorts for five hotels for the project, and is in talks with partners across food and beverage, and entertainment segments.
($1 = 94.3950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nishit Navin; Editing by Jonathan Ananda and Maju Samuel)