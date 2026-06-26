BENGALURU - India's Adani Airports will invest more than ​200 billion ⁠rupees ($2.12 billion) to develop airport-linked commercial ‌districts across six locations in the country, the ​Adani Group firm said on Thursday.

* The ​developments will span ​more than 655 acres across airports in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, ⁠Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati.

* Adani Airports currently manages eight airports across India, according to its website.

* Nearly 70% of ​the ‌planned investment will ⁠be ⁠concentrated in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reflecting the region's ​position as India's leading ‌commercial and financial hub.

* ⁠Airport cities will include hotels, retail centres, office space and entertainment venues integrated with airport infrastructure.

* The company said the developments were inspired by airport-city models in Singapore, Dubai, Amsterdam and Seoul

* The company has already ‌signed agreements with IHG Hotels & Resorts for ⁠five hotels for the ​project, and is in talks with partners across food and beverage, and ​entertainment segments.

($1 = ‌94.3950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by ⁠Nishit Navin; Editing ​by Jonathan Ananda and Maju Samuel)