Passenger traffic through Oman’s airports declined by 9.3% during the first five months of 2026, with total travellers reaching 5.25 million compared with 5.79 million during the same period in 2025, according to data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

International flight movements through Muscat, Salalah and Sohar airports also fell by 10.7%, recording 31,867 flights by the end of May 2026 compared with 35,679 flights a year earlier.

Muscat International Airport handled the largest share of traffic but saw an 8.5% decline in passengers, with numbers dropping to 4.76 million from 5.21 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

The airport’s total flight movements, including international and domestic operations, decreased by 8.2% to 34,242 flights.

Salalah Airport recorded a sharper decline, with passenger numbers falling 15.9% to 468,797, while flight movements dropped 13% to 3,234. Sohar Airport experienced the steepest contraction, with flights down 39% to 50 and passenger numbers declining 48.5% to 173.

Domestic operations at Duqm Airport also weakened, with flight movements decreasing 13.3% to 222 and passenger traffic falling 19.3% to 20,476.

During May 2026, Indian nationals represented the largest group of passengers using Muscat International Airport, with 175,022 travellers recorded on arrivals and departures.

Omani nationals ranked second with 80,732 passengers, followed by Pakistani nationals with 45,956 passengers.-TradeArabia News Service

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