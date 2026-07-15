Leading regional low-cost carrier Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new non-stop service to Italian capital Rome from its hub in Sharjah, thus marking another milestone in its continued expansion across Europe.

This is the airline’s second Italian destination from Sharjah following the launch of Milan flights four years back, said a statement from Air Arabia.

The Emirati budget carrier will be operating five direct flights a week between Sharjah International Airport and Rome Fiumicino Airport, providing customers with greater convenience, affordability and seamless connectivity between the UAE and Italy while further strengthening tourism, business, and cultural ties between the two countries.

The new route launch was marked by celebratory ceremonies at both Sharjah and Rome airports.

At Sharjah International Airport, the event was attended by Francesca Dell’Apa, Deputy Consul General of Italy, Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), Adel Al Ali, Group Chief executive officer of Air Arabia along with members of senior leadership team.

Another welcome ceremony was held at Rome Fiumicino Airport in the presence of airport officials and Air Arabia representatives to celebrate the new launch.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Ali said: “We are delighted to further expand our European network with the launch of our new non-stop service between Sharjah and Rome. Italy continues to be an important market for Air Arabia, and the addition of Rome strengthens our presence in the country while providing our customers with even greater choice and affordable travel options.”

“We remain committed to expanding our network with reliable, value-driven services that connect people, businesses and cultures across our growing international network,” he stated.

The service will be operated using Air Arabia’s latest Airbus A320neo aircraft, supporting its ongoing commitment to operational efficiency and sustainability through the deployment of more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Al Midfa said the launch of direct flights to the Italian capital marks a new step in Sharjah Airport's journey towards expanding its presence in European markets, in line with the continued growth in travel demand and the evolving expectations of travellers seeking more diverse and convenient options.

“Rome holds particular significance as one of Europe's most prominent destinations, combining historical depth with economic activity and tourism, making it a valuable addition to our international destination network and cultural exchange between the two countries,” he added.

The addition of Rome further strengthens Air Arabia’s expanding European network from Sharjah, which now includes Milan Bergamo, Munich, Vienna, Athens, Prague, Krakow, Warsaw Chopin, Warsaw Modlin and London Gatwick, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to enhancing connectivity between the UAE and key destinations across Europe.

Welcoming the new flights, Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma, said with the new launch, Rome Fiumicino further expands its intercontinental network and strengthens its role as a leading hub for connections between Italy and the Middle East.

“Sharjah is the third most populous city in the UAE and forms part of the largest metropolitan area in the country. The inauguration of Air Arabia’s new flight expands travel opportunities to the Arabian Peninsula, helping to strengthen connectivity with a key market for Rome, which overtook 2 million passengers in 2025, marking a 5% increase compared with 2024,” he added.

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