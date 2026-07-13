Egypt - Al Alamein International Airport recorded a 57% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic as Egypt accelerates preparations to host the second edition of the Egypt International Air Show (EIAS 2026) this September, according to the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The government said the airport’s rapid growth reflects broader efforts to modernise Egypt’s civil aviation infrastructure and expand airport capacity to accommodate rising demand from tourism, business, and investment.

As part of Egypt’s strategy to position New Alamein City as a global destination for tourism, business, and international events, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is continuing to upgrade Al Alamein International Airport to support growing passenger traffic and ensure full readiness to host the international aviation and aerospace exhibition.

The event is being organised in coordination with the Ministry of Defence, the Egyptian Air Force, and the Egyptian Space Agency.

According to the IDSC, hosting the second edition of the exhibition reinforces Egypt’s growing position in the regional and international aviation and aerospace industries while creating new opportunities for investment, strategic partnerships, and technology transfer.

Data released by the centre showed that passenger traffic through Al Alamein International Airport rose by 57% to 266,600 passengers in 2026, compared with 169,500 passengers during the corresponding period of 2025.

Aircraft movements also posted strong growth, increasing by around 26% to 3,190 flights this year, up from 2,540 flights during the same period last year.

The airport currently serves 15 airlines, including Etihad Airways, flydubai, flynas, Air Cairo, and Saudia.

With the launch of the 2026 summer season, Al Alamein International Airport has also welcomed several new international carriers, including Romania’s TAROM, Poland’s Enter Air, Bulgaria’s BH Air, and Gulf Air.

The number of airlines operating through the airport is expected to increase to 26 by the end of the summer season, reflecting expanding international connectivity and growing demand for travel to Egypt’s North Coast, as New Alamein continues to strengthen its position as a leading tourism and investment destination.

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