Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is strengthening its drive towards the future of aviation by adopting advanced air mobility technologies, in alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the National Aviation Strategy 2040, reinforcing innovation, sustainability, and efficiency across the air transport ecosystem.

As part of these efforts, Oman has recently conducted a practical trial involving drone-based air cargo transport. During the experiment, a 100-kilogram shipment of medicines and medical supplies was successfully transported from the Military Technical College in Muscat to al Jabal al Akhdar, covering a distance of approximately 100 kilometres.

The trial marks a promising operational model for the use of advanced air mobility in strengthening supply chains, particularly in geographically challenging areas, within a controlled operational and regulatory framework.

Rawiya bint Nasser al Adawiya, Director-General of Civil Aviation Regulation, said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) plays a regulatory and supervisory role by issuing the necessary licences, overseeing experimental operations, developing legislative frameworks and policies, and ensuring compliance with approved safety and security standards. Operational, technical, and implementation aspects of such projects are handled by the relevant specialised entities within their respective mandates.

She affirmed that, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 to build an innovation- and technology-driven economy, and within the implementation of the National Aviation Strategy 2040, the advanced air mobility programme has been designated as a priority initiative.

The programme includes three main tracks: developing the regulatory and legislative framework for advanced air mobility in the Sultanate, designing and activating an air traffic management platform for unmanned aircraft, and enabling the gradual deployment of advanced air mobility within a safe and controlled test environment.

She added that the programme aims to develop an integrated ecosystem for drones and related technologies, enhance sector readiness to keep pace with global developments, and create an enabling environment for investment and innovation, thereby strengthening Oman’s regional competitiveness.

Al Adawiya further noted that Oman’s adoption of advanced air mobility aligns with international trends led by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) towards enabling innovative, safe, and sustainable air transport systems.

The Sultanate reaffirmed its commitment to international standards and recommended practices, ensuring the integration of these technologies within the existing civil aviation system while maintaining the highest levels of safety and efficient airspace utilisation.

Advanced air mobility is seen as a strategic opportunity to develop smart transport solutions serving the health, logistics, and service sectors, while optimising the use of airspace.

These steps underscore Oman’s approach of not only setting future visions but also translating them into practical implementation phases within clear regulatory frameworks and specialised partnerships, further enhancing its position within the regional and international civil aviation landscape and supporting its long-term development trajectory.

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