InvestGate, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has launched in the Kingdom — marking the firm’s second regulated presence, alongside InvestGate Private Wealth Limited in the DIFC – Dubai.

The Bahrain entity will focus on arranging and advising on investment and credit solutions, including debt and mortgage solutions.

InvestGate Private Wealth Limited supports the companies’ broader wealth advisory capabilities through its DIFC platform, including family office services, succession planning and alternative investment advisory, with custody and execution undertaken through licensed custodians and counterparties in Switzerland, Europe and Singapore.

This move brings InvestGate closer to clients in a market where financial services remain central to the economy — financial corporations accounted for 17.2% of Bahrain’s real GDP in 2024, according to the Central Bank of Bahrain. The company is focused on supporting entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutions whose wealth needs are increasingly cross-border and complex, it said.

Kunal Varma, Founder of InvestGate, said the timing reflects both the strength of the Bahrain market and the evolving needs of private wealth clients across the region.

Why Bahrain

“Bahrain continues to strengthen its position as a key financial hub in the GCC — offering regulatory depth, regional connectivity and growing relevance in private wealth advisory,” said Varma.

“It is a market with a long-established financial ecosystem, a strong base of regional clients and a clear role to play as wealth becomes more cross-border. For InvestGate, it gives us the opportunity to build meaningful client relationships in one of the region’s most important financial centres, while supporting our wider growth across the GCC.”

He added that the decision to establish a Bahrain presence reflected the strength of the market, but also the importance of being closer to clients at a time when wealth decisions are becoming more layered.

“Clients still want global perspective, but they also want continuity and people they can meet face to face,” said Varma. “Wealth decisions are personal. Being on the ground in Bahrain means we can better understand the context in which those decisions are being made.”

InvestGate is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a Category 3 Investment Business Firm.

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