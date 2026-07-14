Following a successful January 2026 edition that brought together Saudi Arabia's built environment community with a spotlight on project finishing and delivery, Big 5 Construct Saudi is back this August with its focus firmly on the foundations of construction.

Taking place from August 30 to September 2 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the key event will spotlight the sectors powering the kingdom's next wave of development.

Big 5 Construct Saudi Arabia shifts attention from architectural and interior design to the sectors driving general construction activity, including heavy construction and machinery, concrete and cement, HVACR, facilities management, maintenance and hygiene solutions, said the event organisers.

As projects across the Kingdom move through mobilization and early-stage execution, contractors, engineers and procurement teams require access to suppliers capable of supporting structural integrity, systems performance and long-term operational efficiency, they stated.

More than 1,000 exhibitors from over 50 countries are expected to take part, showcasing products and solutions from markets including Australia, Bahrain, the Czech Republic, France, India, Kuwait, Poland, Qatar and Singapore.

The exhibition also encompasses four dedicated industry events - HVACR Saudi Arabia, Saudi FM & Clean, Heavy Saudi Arabia, and Totally Concrete Saudi Arabia - creating a comprehensive platform for sourcing solutions across the construction value chain.

On the upcoming edition, Muhammad Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “As the Kingdom accelerates project prioritization strategies around Expo 2030 Riyadh and FIFA World Cup 2034, construction activities continue across infrastructure, commercial and residential developments.”

“The August edition of Big 5 Construct Saudi will bring together the stakeholders delivering these projects at the initial stages of construction, where procurement, specification and structural decisions are made.” This momentum is also reflected in the presence of Saudi Arabian manufacturers and regional suppliers on the exhibition floor, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing construction capability. Companies such as CPC, Al Bawardi, Madar, Naffco and Esad Services represent key segments across general construction, fire protection, materials distribution and facilities management.”

“In steel and structural systems, Zamil Steel, Al Yamama Steel, Baz Steel, Kirby and AAS Steel demonstrate local and regional expertise supporting complex builds. Across heavy construction and concrete, Steeco contributes to strengthening domestic supply chains and project readiness. International participation remains strong, with more than 10 country pavilions, including China, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Italy and Türkiye,” stated Kazi.

European manufacturers such as Caleffi, Tazzetti and Luve from Italy, Topwerk from Germany and Dimas from Greece, among others, will present technologies that support HVACR systems, thermal performance and concrete production.

Brands including Hisense, Haier, Honeywell, Toshiba, Grundfos and WILO further showcase the depth of technical solutions available to the Saudi Arabian market.

In addition to sourcing and suppliers, visitors will also have access to features designed to support networking, knowledge exchange and informed decision-making. The tactical Big 5 Talks will address codes, standards and regulations, health and safety, sustainability, artificial intelligence, technology, project management, concrete, modular, geotechnical, facilities management and MEP.

Additional features on the exhibition floor include the EcoTrail, which will highlight exhibitors offering environmentally responsible materials, enabling efficient identification of sustainability-driven solutions across active construction categories.

The exhibition also reflects the growing strength of Saudi Arabia's domestic manufacturing sector. Companies including CPC, Al Bawardi, Madar, Naffco and Esad Services will showcase capabilities spanning general construction, fire protection, materials distribution and facilities management.

In structural steel, regional leaders such as Zamil Steel, Al Yamama Steel, Baz Steel, Kirby and AAS Steel will highlight solutions supporting complex infrastructure and building projects, while Steeco will present innovations in heavy construction and concrete that reinforce local supply chains.

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