AtkinsRéalis a major engineering services company, has secured a major contract from Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) to provide engineering services and supervision contracts to support the operation and expansion of the Riyadh Metro network as well as oversee the delivery of key road infrastructure development projects across Riyadh.

The deal was inked during the Saudi Arabia-Canada Investment Forum held recently in Jeddah on the sidelines of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was attended by high-level officials, investors, financial institutions, and private-sector leaders from both countries, thus representing a new phase of investment partnership, capacity building, and enhanced economic co-operation.

Aimed at opening broader horizons for quality investments and deepen co-operation, the Forum focused on several strategic sectors, including mining and critical minerals, financial services, advanced industries, artificial intelligence and data centers, and skills development.

According to RCRC, the projects form part of its broader strategy to develop an integrated, sustainable transportation system aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, positioning Riyadh among the world’s leading metropolitan cities.

The contracts reinforce the long-standing partnership between RCRC and AtkinsRéalis in delivering major transportation infrastructure that supports the kingdom’s urban mobility objectives and the continued growth of the Saudi capital, said RCRC in a statement.

As per the deal, AtkinsRéalis will provide engineering consultancy, construction supervision, project management and technical oversight services for the Riyadh Metro network, ensuring the efficient execution of ongoing infrastructure works while maintaining quality, safety and operational standards.

In addition, the company will also supervise the implementation of strategic road development projects aimed at improving Riyadh’s transportation network, enhancing traffic flow, increasing road safety, and supporting the city’s long-term urban expansion, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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