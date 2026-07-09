Saudi Arabia’s cement sales volume in June increased by 8.9% year-on-year and 5% month-on-month to 4.39 metric tonnes, reflecting a recovery from last month’s decline, according to a new report by Al Rajhi capital, a leading financial services provider in Saudi Arabia.

The second quarter sales volume remained broadly stable y-o-y and up 3.1% q-o-q.

Yamama continues to maintain dominant market share. However, Saudi Cement has gained reasonably well YTD, said the report.

Clinker inventory rose 0.1% m-o-m to 44.8 metric tonnes, Inventory levels have increased in the Central, Eastern, and Western regions in the first half, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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