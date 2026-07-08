Azizi Developments has maintained its top position in Dubai’s real estate market, leading the ranks in sales value and volume for June 2026.

Sale value exceeded 3.2 billion UAE dirhams ($871.34 million) with 3,700 off-plan transactions last month, with transaction volume more than doubling from May, the developer said in a statement, citing Dubai Land Department data.



“June built on the momentum of May, with sustained demand across our portfolio,” said Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Developments.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction and has delivered more than 45,000 homes so far.



The company is building Burj Azizi, which it claims to be the world’s second-tallest skyscraper. Several other projects are spread across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf and Dubai South, among other master communities.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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