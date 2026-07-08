RIYADH — Construction of the Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension Project has completed the manufacturing and factory acceptance testing of its dedicated tunnel boring machine (TBM), ahead of the start of tunneling works connecting King Saud University (KSU) with the Diriyah Gate Development Project.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) said the machine will arrive in Riyadh soon to begin excavation of the underground corridor, marking significant progress in efforts to expand the capital's public transport network and improve connectivity between key destinations.

The TBM operates using an Earth Pressure Balance (EPB) system and features an 11.16-meter-diameter cutterhead with an overall length of 105 meters.

Equipped with advanced technology, it is designed to navigate varying geological conditions safely while delivering precise and efficient tunneling operations.

The Red Line extension will add approximately 8.4 kilometers to the Riyadh Metro network, including 7.1 kilometers of deep underground tunnels and 1.3 kilometers of elevated track.

The project includes five new stations serving major destinations and high-demand areas. Two stations will be located at King Saud University, one serving the Medical City and health colleges, and another serving the university's main campus.

The remaining three stations will be built in Diriyah, including one designed to serve as a future interchange with Line 7, further strengthening the integration of Riyadh's expanding metro network.

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