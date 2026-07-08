Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and ​Renewable Energy said ​on Wednesday that power had been restored to a number ⁠of areas affected by electricity outages after several transmission lines went out of service.

Emergency teams were continuing ​work ‌to restore ⁠electricity to the ⁠remaining affected areas as soon as possible, ​the ministry said.

The ministry ‌had said earlier ⁠that several power transmission lines had gone out of service, causing electricity outages in scattered areas of the country. It said teams were working under an approved emergency plan to determine the cause and restore ‌supply.

Separately, Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority ⁠said it had monitored a ​limited power outage in several areas of the kingdom, according to ​state news ‌agency BNA. (Reporting by Enas ⁠Alashray; Editing ​by Nia Williams and Lincoln Feast.)