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Kuwait's deficit widened 13.2% to 7.1 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($23.09 billion) in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, the country's finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
* The GCC country reported total revenues of 16.457 billion dinars, down 9.7% from the preliminary forecasts at 18.231 billion dinars.
* The oil revenues recorded 13.584 billion dinars, less than expected at 15.3 billion dinars by 11.2%.
* The total expenditure fell 3.8% to 23.598 billion dinars, compared to the earlier projected 24.538 billion dinars. ($1 = 0.3076 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Menna Alaa El Din and Muhammad Al Gebaly)