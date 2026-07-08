Kuwait's deficit widened ​13.2% ⁠to 7.1 billion Kuwaiti ‌dinars ($23.09 billion) in the ​2025-2026 fiscal year, the country's ​finance ministry said ​in a statement on Tuesday.

* The ⁠GCC country reported total revenues of 16.457 billion dinars, down ​9.7% ‌from the ⁠preliminary ⁠forecasts at 18.231 billion dinars.

* The ​oil ‌revenues recorded ⁠13.584 billion dinars, less than expected at 15.3 billion dinars by 11.2%.

* The total expenditure fell 3.8% to 23.598 ‌billion dinars, compared to the earlier ⁠projected 24.538 ​billion dinars. ($1 = 0.3076 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by ​Menna ‌Alaa El ⁠Din and ​Muhammad Al Gebaly)

 